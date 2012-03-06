JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia aims to raise 1
trillion rupiah ($109.62 million) from a sukuk auction on Mar
13, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesia finance ministry raised 1.6
trillion rupiah from a debt auction, below its target of 5
trillion rupiah as investors trimmed their holdings on global
woes and uncertainties over a planned fuel price hike.
The finance ministry has raised 51.07 trillion rupiah so far
this year out of target of 53.2 trillion rupiah in this quarter.
($1 = 9122.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)