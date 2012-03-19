Spanish stock market regulator bans short-selling over Liberbank for a month
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.
JAKARTA, March 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold a record 13.6 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) in retail sukuk after receiving 19 trillion rupiah in demand, debt office chief Rahmat Waluyanto said on Monday.
The three-year retail sukuk has a coupon of 6.25 percent and can only be bought by individual investors who are Indonesian citizens. The ministry initially set an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
"Liquidity in the market was quite high, so the result is above target," Waluyanto told reporters. ($1 = 9,130 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma)
* Says to create greater flexibility to make new acquisitions, former lowest investment interval of SEK 250m in equity has been removed.