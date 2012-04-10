JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia raised 1.9 trillion rupiah ($207.65 million) in a sukuk auction on April 10, almost double its 1 trillion rupiah target, a debt official said on Tuesday.

Offshore investors bought 114 billion rupiah of sukuk last month, after selling 1.22 trillion rupiah in February, with their ownership standing at 4.43 percent by March 22, the latest data from the debt office shows.

The government has raised 10.9 trillion rupiah from debt auctions this quarter, out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target, after raising 60.387 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 9,150 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ed Lane)