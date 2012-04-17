JAKARTA, April 17 Indonesia aims to raise 1
trillion rupiah ($108.99 million) in a sukuk auction on April
24, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The finance ministry plans to sell project-based sukuk
mature in six, 10, 15, and 25 year tenors.
Earlier on Tuesday Indonesia raised 2.2 trillion rupiah
($239.78 million) in a local currency debt auction, though did
not sell any long tenors, after IFR reported that the country
plans to raise $2 billion through 10-year and 30-year U.S.
dollar bonds.
The ministry has raised 13.1 trillion rupiah from debt
auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target.
($1 = 9,175 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)