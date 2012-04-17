JAKARTA, April 17 Indonesia aims to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($108.99 million) in a sukuk auction on April 24, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The finance ministry plans to sell project-based sukuk mature in six, 10, 15, and 25 year tenors.

Earlier on Tuesday Indonesia raised 2.2 trillion rupiah ($239.78 million) in a local currency debt auction, though did not sell any long tenors, after IFR reported that the country plans to raise $2 billion through 10-year and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds.

The ministry has raised 13.1 trillion rupiah from debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target. ($1 = 9,175 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)