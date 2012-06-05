JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($106.38 million) in a sukuk auction on June 12, the debt office said on Tuesday.

The ministry plans to sell six-month sharia T-bills and project-based sukuk maturing in 2018, 2022, 2027 and 2037, according to the statement.

Indonesia plans to raise 46.5 trillion rupiah worth of conventional and sharia bonds this quarter. ($1 = 9,400 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)