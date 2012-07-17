JAKARTA, July 17 Indonesia aims to raise 500 billion rupiah ($52.91 million) in a sukuk auction on July 24, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The finance ministry plans to offer 6-month sharia T-bills and long terms project-based sukuk with maturities of 6-, 10-, 15- and 25-years.

Indonesia failed to sell all the series offered in a sukuk auction on July 10. Earlier on Tuesday, the country raised 9 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds from a debt auction. ($1 = 9,450 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)