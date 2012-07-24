JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia raised 460 billion rupiah ($48.65 million) from a sukuk auction on Tuesday, lower than a target of 500 billion rupiah, the debt office said.

The country only sold 25-year project-based sukuk at a weighted average yield of 6.69 percent. There were no winning bids for one-year sharia T-bills and six-year, 10-year as well as 15-year project-based sukuk.

Foreign ownership of sukuk stood at 5.38 trillion rupiah or 5.61 pct of the total as of July 20, data from debt office shows. ($1 = 9,455 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)