BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesia raised 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.11 million) at a Feb. 5 sukuk auction, as targeted, the Finance Minstry's debt office said on Tuesday.
In its first sukuk auction of the year, Indonesia sold 6-month sharia T-bills, as well as project-based 5- and 24-year sukuk to finance its budget deficit.
The G20 economy plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter from conventional and sharia bonds. So far it has raised a total of 19 trillion rupiah from bonds and sukuk auction. ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.