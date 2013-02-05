JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesia raised 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.11 million) at a Feb. 5 sukuk auction, as targeted, the Finance Minstry's debt office said on Tuesday.

In its first sukuk auction of the year, Indonesia sold 6-month sharia T-bills, as well as project-based 5- and 24-year sukuk to finance its budget deficit.

The G20 economy plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter from conventional and sharia bonds. So far it has raised a total of 19 trillion rupiah from bonds and sukuk auction. ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)