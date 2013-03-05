JAKARTA, March 5 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 760 billion rupiah ($78.30 million) at its March 5 sukuk auction, well below the target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the Finance Ministry's debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry sold 6-month, 9- and 14-year sukuk to help finance its budget deficit. Incoming bids were 3.4 trillion rupiah.

The G20 economy plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ron Popeski)