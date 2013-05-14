COLUMN-The green revolution; a double-edged sword for metal markets: Andy Home
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
JAKARTA May 14 The Indonesian government sold sharia bonds worth 570 billion rupiah ($58.54 million) at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the country's debt office said in a statement.
Foreign investors held 8.87 trillion of sharia bonds, or 7.9 percent of the total outstanding as of May 10. ($1 = 9737.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana)
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.
* Delmar pharmaceuticals provides val-083 updates from the ongoing American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting