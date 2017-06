JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's finance ministry received total bids of 1.217 trillion rupiah ($129.33 million) in a sukuk auction on Tuesday, the debt office said in a statement.

The ministry offered six-, 10-, 15- and 25-year project-based sukuk, as well as a six-month sharia T-bill but failed to sell any.

($1 = 9,410 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg adn Ed Lane)