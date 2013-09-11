BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold $1.5 billion of global sharia bonds, maturing in 2019, the ministry's debt office said on Wednesday.
The yield of the dollar-denominated bond was 6.125 percent, 25 basis points lower than the initial target of 6.375 percent.
Total incoming bids were $5.7 billion, mostly from Asia and the United States. The ministry's fourth global sukuk was the largest since 2009.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana)
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
SYDNEY, April 5 Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.
* Wellington Airport suspends all flights (Adds Wellington airport flight suspensions, delays elsewhere)