JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold $1.5 billion of global sharia bonds, maturing in 2019, the ministry's debt office said on Wednesday.

The yield of the dollar-denominated bond was 6.125 percent, 25 basis points lower than the initial target of 6.375 percent.

Total incoming bids were $5.7 billion, mostly from Asia and the United States. The ministry's fourth global sukuk was the largest since 2009.

