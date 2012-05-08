JAKARTA, May 8 Indonesia sold 1.015 trillion rupiah ($110.39 million) of sharia government bonds in an auction on Tuesday with six-month sharia T-bills attracting the most incoming bids, according to the debt office. Yields of 10-year and 15-year project-based sukuk were flat relative to previous auctions. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 6-mth 6-yr 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr T-bill PBS PBS PBS PBS Incoming bids 1,596 207 361 651 264 (bln rph) Winning bids 150 - 225 640 - (trln rph) - Competitive 105 - 205 630 - bids - Non competitive 45 - 20 10 - bids Lowest yield 3.81250 5.62500 6.18750 6.56250 6.93750 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 6.50000 7.50000 7.75000 7.18750 (pct) Weighted avg 3.82887 - 6.21951 6.61062 - yield Bid-to-cover 10.64 - 1.60 1.02 - ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)