(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Rahul Jacob
HONG KONG, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big Asian
countries are cracking down on tax avoidance. Indonesia and
India are both doubling down on efforts to lure back funds that
citizens have parked overseas in places like Singapore. The
stash, from the two countries combined, could amount to over
$1.4 trillion based on various estimates from governments and
think tanks. It will not be easy for countries to claw that
money back but time is on their side.
Dictatorial governments and punitive tax rates have been
amongst the main reasons individuals have squirreled wealth
overseas. These days, however, it is more a bad habit that
deprives governments of much needed funds for development. Tax
revenues amount to just 10 percent of gross domestic product in
Indonesia and 17 percent in India. That compares to a rate of 34
percent for OECD member countries.
Indonesia is determined to address the gap. On June 28, the
country passed a tax amnesty bill that would charge a penalty of
up to 5 percent on repatriated undeclared money. The last
amnesty was three decades ago in 1984. Authorities are confident
of a substantial windfall. The central bank estimates $42
billion will be repatriated over the next year or so.
India's approach is less carrot and more stick. Prime
Minister Narendra Modi made repatriating "black money" a key
pledge of his election campaign more than two years ago.
Citizens now declaring funds are required to pay tax and a
penalty that adds up to 45 percent of the money declared. The
deadline to declare cash under the current scheme ends in
September. The government is relying on a tough new law that can
leave tax evaders with a lengthy jail term to encourage
cooperation.
But Jakarta and New Delhi also have another reason to be
hopeful too. From 2017, OECD countries have agreed to share
information on foreign account holders with their home
countries. That will make it much harder to hide cash. In India
and Indonesia, at least, tax evasion may soon be a less popular
national sport.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indonesia's parliament on June 28 passed a bill offering a
tax amnesty of nine months, allowing people who had undeclared
assets overseas to declare them and pay a tax of up to 5 percent
if the money is repatriated by March 2017.
- On the same day, India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
said that a government program to allow people to declare
so-called black money would not be extended beyond a deadline of
Sept. 30, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.
- Earlier in June, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
visited Switzerland and called for a quick exchange of
information between the two countries to combat tax evasion.
- Indonesia Ministry of Finance statement on tax amnesty
bill: bit.ly/2943ksJ
- Hindustan Times: Black money window will not be extended:
Jaitley: bit.ly/2930oJH
- Reuters: Indonesia launches tax amnesty it hopes will
bring home billions
- Reuters: PM Modi gets Swiss pledge on tackling tax dodgers
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
