JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's central bank will
issue more certificates in foreign currency that tax amnesty
participants can use as an alternative for their investment
should they decide to repatriate money, its deputy governor
said.
Perry Warjiyo also told a news conference Bank Indonesia
will take more money from its foreign exchange term deposit
auctions.
At the same news conferece, authorities said repatriated
funds from the tax amnesty programme can also be invested in
commercial papers, mutual funds, real estate investment trusts
and other instruments, as well as directly to the real sector.
Bank Indonesia has previously said the tax amnesty could
bring home $42 billion of Indonesian money stashed offshore.
Indonesia's parliament passed the tax amnesty bill into law on
Tuesday.
Please call for questions +6287883782112
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Kim Coghill; Writing
by Gayatri Suroyo)