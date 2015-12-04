JAKARTA Dec 4 Indonesia is offering another tax
break for employers in labour-intensive sectors, aiming to rein
in unemployment, in the latest of its series of stimulus
measures, the chief economics minister said on Friday.
Economic growth this year is set to be Indonesia's slowest
in six years, although third-quarter growth showed a slight
rebound.
From September, President Joko Widodo's administration has
rolled out measures to boost growth, from numerous tax breaks
and lower energy prices to changes in rules on minimum wages and
the removal of red tape.
Manufacturing activity contracted for the 14th consecutive
month in November, according to a survey by Nikkei/Markit. A
previous survey also showed factories shed jobs at the fastest
pace in at least four years in September and July this year.
Friday's change on payroll tax will benefit both employees
and employers, Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin
Nasution said.
A company with more than 5,000 employees that exports at
least half its production can apply for the new tax facility, he
said, adding that firms making textiles and shoes would benefit
from the incentive.
Workers from such companies who receive a maximum annual
salary of 50 million rupiah will get a tax break for two years,
with effect from Jan. 1 next year, Nasution said.
Manufacturers of textiles and shoes would also be eligible
to apply for the so-called "tax allowance", which is a cut in
corporate tax in the form of easier rules on amortization of
assets, dividend tax and the treatment of losses.
"So now these industries can get those tax facilities all
over Indonesia," Nasution said.
Other tax breaks announced by the government this year
include a 25-year-long tax holiday, lower rates for asset
revaluation and the removal of double taxation on Real Estate
Investment Trusts. .
The government is expected to run a budget deficit of 2.7
percent of gross domestic product this year, fuelled by a large
shortfall in tax collection.
Suahasil Nazara, head of the finance ministry's fiscal
policy office, said the incentives were intended to spur
economic growth, and boost tax collection in the longer term.
