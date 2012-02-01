JAKARTA Feb 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 12.47 percent in December from a year ago, slower than the 13.28 percent growth the previous month, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, though some economists think boosting its service industries could be a new engine of growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)