JAKARTA, July 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 7.65 percent in May from a year ago, gaining from 3.2 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, although some economists think boosting its service industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)