German retail sales unexpectedly drop in April
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
JAKARTA, July 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 7.65 percent in May from a year ago, gaining from 3.2 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, although some economists think boosting its service industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 73.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 66.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO