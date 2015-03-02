(Corrects to show tourist arrivals fell, not grew in 2nd
paragraph)
JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's foreign tourist
arrivals fell 3.99 percent in January from a year earlier,
compared with a rise of 6.35 percent in December, the statistics
bureau said on Monday.
Data showed around 723,000 tourists came to the country in
January, down from 915,300 people in December.
Southeast Asia's largest economy attracts fewer tourists
than some of its neighbours. A bigger industry could help curb
the country's wide current account deficit.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)