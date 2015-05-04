JAKARTA May 4 Indonesia's foreign tourist
arrivals in March rose 3.13 percent from a year earlier, after
rising 11.95 percent in February, the statistics bureau said on
Monday.
Data showed around 789,600 tourists came to the country in
March, slightly up from 786,700 the previous month.
Southeast Asia's largest economy attracts fewer tourists
than some of its neighbours. President Joko Widodo wants to
revive the tourism industry in his five-year term, targetting to
invite 20 million tourists in year, up from 9.44 million in
2014, Tourism Minister Arif Yahya said.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)