JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist
arrivals fell 4.27 percent in June from a year ago, after rising
5.47 percent in May, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Data showed around 815,100 tourists visited the country in
June, up from 793,500 visitors in May.
The annual drop stemmed from the mid-June start of the
Muslim fasting month, during which tourism usually declines. In
2014, Ramadan began at the end of June.
President Joko Widodo wants Southeast Asia's largest economy
to attract more 20 million tourists a year by the end of his
term in 2019, from 9.44 million in 2014.
To boost numbers so, he has waived visa requirements for
visitors from dozens of countries, including Germany, Japan,
South Korea, the United States and Britain.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)