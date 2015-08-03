JAKARTA Aug 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals fell 4.27 percent in June from a year ago, after rising 5.47 percent in May, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 815,100 tourists visited the country in June, up from 793,500 visitors in May.

The annual drop stemmed from the mid-June start of the Muslim fasting month, during which tourism usually declines. In 2014, Ramadan began at the end of June.

President Joko Widodo wants Southeast Asia's largest economy to attract more 20 million tourists a year by the end of his term in 2019, from 9.44 million in 2014.

To boost numbers so, he has waived visa requirements for visitors from dozens of countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)