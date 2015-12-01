JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist
arrivals rose 2.11 percent in October from a year earlier,
decelerating from September's annual increase of 9.84 percent,
the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
There were 825,800 tourists visiting Indonesia in October,
down from 869,200 in September.
President Joko Widodo has removed visa requirements for
visitors from 45 countries making a short visit to Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
Tourism Minister Arief Yahya has said visa requirements for
45 more countries will be dropped in a bid to boost the number
of visitors.
In 2014, Indonesia attracted 9.44 million tourists. Widodo
aims to more than double that to 20 million in 2019, the last
year of his five-year term.
