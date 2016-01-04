JAKARTA Jan 4 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 1.70 percent in November from a year earlier, compared to a 2.11 percent annual increase in October, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

There were 777,500 tourists visiting Indonesia in November, down from 825,800 in October, the bureau said, because volcanic eruptions disrupted some flight schedules.

In order to attract more tourists, President Joko Widodo has removed visa requirements for visitors from 84 countries making a short visit to Southeast Asia's largest economy, and the government is working to give visa-free entry to more nationalities.

In 2014, Indonesia attracted 9.44 million tourists. Widodo aims to more than double that to 20 million in 2019, the last year of his five-year term. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)