JAKARTA, June 1 The number of foreign tourist
arrivals to Indonesia rose 14.45 percent in April from a year
earlier, accelerating from the 8.96 percent pace a month before,
the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.
Some 811,233 foreign tourists visited Indonesia in April,
compared with 806,118 in March, the bureau said.
The total number of foreigners visiting the country,
including those passing through Indonesia's borders from
neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less
than year, was 901,095 in April, it said.
Indonesia's government wants to expand the tourism sector to
help reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw commodities.
Indonesia aims to attract 20 million foreign visitors a year
by 2019, more than double the 9.73 million recorded last year.
As part of efforts to grow the sector, the government has
allowed for greater foreign ownership in tourism-related
businesses.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Pullin)