JAKARTA, July 1 Foreign tourist arrivals in
Indonesia rose 11.99 percent in May from a year ago, slowing
from April's 14.45 percent growth, the statistics bureau said on
Friday.
There were 841,723 foreign tourists visiting Indonesia in
May, up from 811,233 in April, it said.
The total number of foreigners visiting, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than year, was 915,206
in May.
Indonesia's government wants to expand the tourism sector to
help reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw commodities.
The government aims to attract 20 million foreign visitors a
year by 2019, more than double the 9.73 million attracted last
year.
As part of efforts to grow the sector, the government has
allowed increased foreign ownership in tourism-related
businesses.
