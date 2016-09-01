JAKARTA, Sept 1 Indonesia attracted 931,694
foreign tourists in July, up 20.13 percent from a year earlier,
the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
The pace of increase was much faster than in June, when
there was only a 0.78 percent annual rise.
During July, the biggest source of visitors was China, with
almost 60 percent more than a year earlier.
The total number of visitors in July, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was
1.03 million, up 17.68 percent from a year ago.
Indonesia's government wants to expand tourism to help
reduce the country's reliance on exports of raw commodities.
The government aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by
2019, more than double last year's 9.73 million.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)