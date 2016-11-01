JAKARTA Nov 1 Indonesia attracted 922,608
foreign tourists in September, up 12.11 percent from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
That compares with growth in foreign tourist arrivals of
16.14 percent in August.
The total number of visitors in September, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was
1.01 million, up 9.40 percent from a year earlier.
Indonesia has been attracting growing numbers of Chinese
visitors.
The government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the
economy's reliance on exports of raw commodities. It aims to
attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double
last year's 9.73 million.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)