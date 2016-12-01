JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia attracted 913,589
foreign tourists in October, up 15.62 percent from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
That compares with growth in foreign tourist arrivals of
12.11 percent in September.
The total number of visitors in October, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was
1.04 million, up 18.55 percent from a year earlier.
The government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the
economy's reliance on selling raw commodities. It aims to
attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double
last year's number.
In the first 10 months of 2016, the number of foreign
visitors coming into Indonesia was 9.4 million people.
