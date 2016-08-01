JAKARTA Aug 1 Indonesia attracted nearly
800,000 foreign tourists in June, up 0.78 percent from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
June's pace of annual increase for tourist arrivals was
slower than May's 12 percent.
The total number of foreigners visiting in June, including
those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring
countries and foreign workers with permits for less than year,
was 784,155.
Indonesia's government wants to expand tourism to help
reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw commodities.
The government aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by
2019, more than double the 9.73 million last year.
