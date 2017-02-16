JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia attracted 957,828
foreign tourists in December, up 11.05 percent from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
The pace of growth in November was 18.32 percent.
The total number of visitors in December, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was
about 1.11 million, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier.
In 2016, 11.52 million people visited Indonesia.
The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the
economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20
million visitors a year by 2019.
