JAKARTA, April 3 Indonesia attracted 838,686
foreign tourists in February, up 9.19 percent from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
January's annual increase in tourist arrivals was a stronger
29.04 percent.
In February, the total number of visitors, including those
passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries
and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was
957,583, up 7.80 percent from a year earlier.
The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the
economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20
million visitors a year by 2019.
Indonesia had 11.52 million foreign visitors in 2016.
