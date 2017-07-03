FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's May foreign tourist arrivals rise 11.5 pct y/y

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - A total of 938,623 foreign tourists visited Indonesia in May, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

That was a slower pace than April's 19.2 percent annual rise.

May's total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.16 million, up 26.7 percent from the same month of 2016. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

