Indonesia's June foreign tourist arrival growth accelerates
August 1, 2017 / 4:54 AM

Indonesia's June foreign tourist arrival growth accelerates

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 16.17 percent to 910,931 in June from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The increase was up from May's 11.5 percent annual rise.

The total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, in June was 1.1 million, up nearly 32 percent on year. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Stefanno Reinard; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

