JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals grew 12.22 percent in December from the same period a year earlier, against a 16.4 percent increase in the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

There were a record 860,700 tourists visiting the archipelago.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth.