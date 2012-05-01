JAKARTA May 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals r ose 10.1 p ercent in March from a year ago, faster than the 4.3 percent growth the previous month, the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, though some economists think boosting its service industries could be a new engine of growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)