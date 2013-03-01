JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in January dropped 5.88 percent from a year earlier, the first drop since July, statistics bureau data showed on Friday.

Foreign tourist arrivals grew nearly 6 percent in December.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists. Some economists think boosting its service industries could be an engine of growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)