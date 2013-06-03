JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia had a $1.61 billion
trade deficit in April, following a surplus a month earlier, as
global demand remained weak, the statistics bureau said on
Monday.
A month ago, Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $330
million for March.
In April, exports contracted for a 13th consecutive month on
an annual basis, down 9.11 percent. Imports fell 3.68 percent
from April 2012. In March, imports fell 9.97 percent from a year
earlier.
A Reuters poll had forecast a trade surplus for April of $50
million.
After five straight months of deficits through February,
Indonesia's trade account had switched into a surplus in March.
In January through March, imports of capital goods fell
15.82 percent as commodity-based firms reduced spending.
CONTEXT
- Indonesia posted twin deficits in the current and capital
accounts in the first quarter, producing a $6.6 billion deficit
in its balance of payments for those months.
- Bank Indonesia estimated the current account deficit may
ease to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product this year if the
government hikes fuel prices by 33 percent on average.
- Rising inflationary pressure coupled with the country's
deficits have put pressure on the rupiah.
- Manufacturing activity expanded moderately in May with new
exports orders accelerated at the fastest pace since November.
The HSBC Market purchasing managers' index for May was
little unchanged to 51.6, from a six-month high in April at
51.7. A survey reading above 50.0 signals expansion and a
reading below that means contraction in manufacturing activity.
- Indonesia's economy is seen expanding this year at the
lower end of the central bank's 6.2-6.6 percent target range.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)