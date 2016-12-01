JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia's 50 richest people
increased their wealth by about $7 billion this year as growth
in Southeast Asia's biggest economy recovered and the stock
market raced ahead, according to a Forbes list released on
Thursday.
The business magazine said the combined net worth of the top
50 rose to $99 billion.
Heading the list were Budi and Michael Hartono, whose joint
wealth was put at $17.1 billion. The brothers' wealth was partly
boosted by the rising value of their shares in PT Bank Central
Asia Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by market
capitalisation, Forbes said.
Despite a growing middle class, inequality in Indonesia is
increasing faster than in most of its East Asian neighbours, the
World Bank said in a report at the end of 2015.
The eighth richest Indonesian man on the Forbes list, Tahir,
the founder of the Mayapada Group, said the increased wealth may
also be due to a tax amnesty aimed at pushing the rich to
repatriate offshore wealth, or register it with authorities.
"We're registering all our properties in Indonesia and
Singapore," said Tahir, who goes by one name and is estimated by
Forbes to be worth $3.1 billion.
Indonesia's economy is expected to grow 5 percent this year,
the central bank estimates, up from 4.8 percent in 2015.
Many of the tycoons are of Chinese descent, even though they
only make up just over 1 percent of Indonesia's 250 million
people, according to the latest census data. Their control of
trade and business has in the past caused resentment.
Indonesia's stock market has risen 13 percent this
year, one of the best performers in the region.
Tobacco tycoon Susilo Wonowidjojo also recorded higher net
worth due to the rising value of his family's cigarette company
PT Gudang Garam Tbk.
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who runs a media-to-property empire, was
29th on the list with his wealth estimated at $1.15 billion.
The tycoon is one of the few with established links to U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump has a partnership with Tanoesoedibjo, who controls the
MNC Group conglomerate, to manage hotels on the Indonesian
island of Bali and in the West Java city of Bogor.
The richest Indonesians saw their combined wealth drop by $9
billion in 2015 due to lower commodity prices and a weaker
rupiah currency.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
Robert Birsel)