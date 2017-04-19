JAKARTA Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan has won the divisive election for Jakarta governor, beating the incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, unofficial counts by private pollsters showed on Wednesday.
Private pollsters, approved by the national elections commission, are tabulating a sample of votes known as "quick counts". A candidate needs a simple majority to win.
Here are unofficial results based on nearly 100 percent of the votes counted:
Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 42.11 pct
Anies Baswedan - 57.89 pct
Source: Indikator Politik Indonesia (100 pct of votes counted)
Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 41.86 pct
Anies Baswedan - 58.14 pct
Source: SMRC (99 pct of votes counted)
Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 41.89 pct
Anies Baswedan - 58.11 pct
Source: Kompas (99 pct of votes counted)
The elections commission is expected to announce official results by the first week of May.
