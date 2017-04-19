Incumbent Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama votes along with his wife Veronica Tan and his son Nicholas (L) in the Jakarta governor election in North Jakarta, Indonesia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan talks to reporters after voting in the Jakarta governor election in Jakarta, Indonesia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan has won the divisive election for Jakarta governor, beating the incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, unofficial counts by private pollsters showed on Wednesday.

Private pollsters, approved by the national elections commission, are tabulating a sample of votes known as "quick counts". A candidate needs a simple majority to win.

Here are unofficial results based on nearly 100 percent of the votes counted:

Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 42.11 pct

Anies Baswedan - 57.89 pct

Source: Indikator Politik Indonesia (100 pct of votes counted)

Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 41.86 pct

Anies Baswedan - 58.14 pct

Source: SMRC (99 pct of votes counted)

Basuki "Ahok" Purnama - 41.89 pct

Anies Baswedan - 58.11 pct

Source: Kompas (99 pct of votes counted)

The elections commission is expected to announce official results by the first week of May.

(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Bill Tarrant)