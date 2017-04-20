(Corrects title to governor, not mayor, paragraph 2)
JAKARTA, April 20 Shares of Indonesian
investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk
surged 23.6 percent on Thursday, its biggest-ever percentage
gain, after its co-founder was elected vice-governor of Jakarta.
Private equity tycoon Sandiaga Uno and his running mate,
former education minister Anies Baswedan, who ran for governor
of Jakarta, beat their rivals by big margins in Wednesday's
elections.
Uno had said that his team would continue most of the
central government's infrastructure projects in Jakarta.
However, they opposed a giant reclamation project in the
capital, Uno said.
Shares of Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro
Land Tbk, which had invested in the reclamation
project, plunged as much as 8 percent.
The broader Jakarta stock exchange was 0.1 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing
by Paul Tait)