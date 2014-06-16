(Repeats with no changes in text)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, June 15 If Indonesia's presidential
election were to be decided by favourable coverage on its
television channels, ex-general Prabowo Subianto would be in the
driver's seat and frontrunner
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would trail far behind.
Jokowi is ahead in opinion polls but Prabowo is catching up
with less than a month to go for the July 9 election, according
to surveys. But the surveys say about 40 percent of the
electorate is undecided and television channels could decide, or
at least heavily influence, who will lead the world's
third-largest democracy for the next five years.
"The real war is to win the 41 percent of voters that are
still undecided. In this case, the role of the media will be
crucial," said Amir Effendi Siregar, the head of pr2media, a
private media watchdog group.
The viewership numbers heavily favour Prabowo - two media
moguls who control nearly half of Indonesia's TV audience are
firmly with the former special forces chief.
Aburizal Bakrie, the head of the Golkar party which has
thrown its weight behind Prabowo, owns media group PT Visi Media
Asia and its two free-to-air nationwide television
stations, ANTV and TVOne.
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a member of Prabowo's inner circle of
advisers, owns the Media Nusantara Citra group and its
three national TV stations RCTI, MNCTV and Global TV.
The other presidential hopeful, Jokowi, is backed by media
tycoon Surya Paloh, chairman of the small National Democrat
party that is part of his alliance, and owner of leading news
channel MetroTV.
"The use of media in political campaigns this year compared
to other elections is much more intense and the bias is more
obvious because TV owners are involved," said Siregar, adding
that the owners could use their businesses as bargaining chips
to further political ambitions.
Paloh's MetroTV however has just 3 percent of the country's
viewership, compared to 44 percent for the five stations that
are pro-Prabowo, according to Nielsen Indonesia.
According to the market research group, Indonesia's 11
privately-owned national TV stations reach 95 percent of the
country's 240 million people. Newspapers reach only 12 percent.
Most of Indonesia's people live on the islands of Java and
Sumatra, but the rest are scattered across thousands of islands
spread over 5,000 km (3,000 miles). The role of mass media in
political campaigns, especially in close contests, is crucial.
"It is definitely having an impact on the election. In terms
of TV stations, Prabowo's camp has much more than Jokowi's,"
said Tobias Basuki, a political analyst at think tank CSIS.
"We can't say exactly how much of an impact it will have,
but the election (media watchdog) is not able to force TV
stations to be objective."
PROFESS TO BE NEUTRAL
The TV stations profess to be even-handed, but, with highly
partisan owners, neutrality is noticeably absent.
For example, Paloh's MetroTV showed live coverage of Jokowi
speaking at a campaign stop in West Java last week, while
Bakrie's TVOne ignored the event, keeping to a regular talk
show.
On the same day, TVOne devoted nearly all of its noontime
news to the Prabowo campaign, interviewing supporters and
repeatedly showing a video highlighting the former general's
career. There was no such coverage for Jokowi.
But Jokowi has fared well in the first of the nationally
televised debates between him and Prabowo, which was aired live
last week on several stations. The next debate was scheduled for
Sunday and there will be at least two more before the election.
The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) agrees many
channels devote far more air time to one of the candidates or
the other and has issued warning letters to the three TV owners.
Some stations use quizzes, reality shows, soap operas and
religious programmes for campaigns and political advertising, it
has said.
"Our findings show that the tendency for bias is mostly
found on the news-based television channels. They are MetroTV
and TVOne," Idy Muzzayad, the deputy chairman of KPI, told
Reuters.
Indonesian regulations require that free-to-air television
stations remain politically neutral and independent.
KPI, however, only has authority to recommend action against
a media company to the Telecommunication and Information
Ministry, which can terminate a company's broadcasting license.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who must step down in
October after serving a two-term limit, has urged more balanced
coverage.
"I hope the press and media will have accurate and
constructive reporting. Easy to say, but maybe not as easy to do
for the press and media owners," he said last month.
Media company officials said their TV stations cover what
they can from the two presidential campaigns.
"There is no owner intervention in our editorial content,
but I think every media has their priority," said Arya
Sinulingga, a spokesman for Tanoesoedibjo's MNC Group.
TVOne officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A MetroTV official denied any bias in coverage, but did say
it was more difficult to cover Prabowo than Jokowi.
"Our reporters do not receive the same treatment when
covering Prabowo. It is not that we don't want to cover
Prabowo," said Suryopratomo, a news director for MetroTV.
"We never pick sides. Politics is just for five years, while
the existence of media is for the long term."
(Additional reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher and Raju Gopalakrishnan)