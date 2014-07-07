(In july 6 story, corrects date of election in third para)
By Randy Fabi and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, July 6 Jabbing his finger repeatedly in
the air, presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto shouted to
supporters in a packed Jakarta stadium that the corrupt had no
place in Indonesia.
"You who disgrace Indonesia, you who buy Indonesia ... we
must answer 'No! Not this time! Indonesia wants to stand with
dignity,'" the pugnacious former special forces general said to
a roar of applause in a speech ahead of this week's election.
Behind him, applauding, sat one of the most senior
Indonesian officials ever to be investigated in a government
probe into graft, who is also the head of a major Islamic party
supporting Prabowo's July 9 presidential bid.
Suryadharma Ali quit as the religious affairs minister in
May after being named by the federal anti-corruption agency KPK
of being involved in embezzling from the $5 billion state fund
allocated for the pilgrimage to Mecca. Indonesia, the biggest
economy in southeast Asia, has the world's biggest population of
Muslims.
Ali has maintained his innocence. "Being made a suspect is
not the final say on the matter," he told local media.
But the presence of Ali and others being investigated for
corruption in his coalition raises the question of how effective
Prabowo may be if he beats front-runner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to
lead the world's third-largest democracy for the next five
years.
His other allies include the Prosperous Justice Party, whose
chairman was jailed over a beef import scandal, and the Golkar
party of business tycoon Aburizal Bakrie, several of whose
members are facing corruption charges. Most of the allies are in
the coalition of current President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
"The spirit of democracy is being damaged by various
practices," Prabowo said in a debate with his rival on Saturday.
"I'm not saying there are no thieves in my party. But what I
meant was this is a phenomenon in our country, who knows you
might have them on your side."
Prabowo's brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo, a central figure
in his campaign, said earlier: "We have to make a few
unintentional, unwanted compromises. The Indonesian judicial
system presumes, innocence before proven guilty, so I don't want
to comment on the recent cases. But we will not compromise on
our basic thesis."
Insiders say all of Prabowo's coalition partners have been
promised seats in the cabinet, including a special, senior
position for Bakrie, the head of the Bakrie Group, a prominent
resources-to-telecommunications conglomerate that has struggled
with environmental and debt problems.
"Prabowo says 'welcome' to every political party. 'Welcome
what do you want? One, two, three positions?" said Fahmi Idris,
a senior official with Golkar.
However, Bakrie spokesman Lalu Mara Satri Wangsa, who is
also vice secretary general of Golkar, denied any deals had been
agreed.
Prabowo has declined comment when asked about deal-making
with coalition allies.
Three officials from his Gerindra party did not return
e-mailed requests for comment.
CLOSE RACE
Opinion polls still have the popular and unassuming Jokowi
in the lead, but the combative Prabowo, running on a platform of
strong and effective government, is close behind. A crucial
number of voters are undecided.
Transparency International ranks Indonesia 114th out of 177
countries it surveys on perception of corruption. The World
Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report has said
corruption remained "the most problematic factor for doing
business" in Indonesia.
One of the world's fastest growing countries just a few
years ago, the economy is projected to be at its weakest in four
years in 2014 because of falling prices of its commodity
exports, a weak rupiah currency and patchy policy.
Despite Prabowo's reputation as a strongman and his vow to
reverse the indecisiveness of Yudhoyono's outgoing government,
markets are more likely to cheer a Jokowi win in the hope that
he represents a change from Indonesia's old-style horse-trading
in politics.
"Jokowi represents a break with that kind of past. There is
a lot of hope invested in political change of the kind that
Jokowi represents," said Tim Condon, ING Asia's chief economist.
The rupiah has fallen around 5 percent over the past three
months, accompanying a steady narrowing in the lead Jokowi had
in opinion polls over Prabowo. The stock market, Asia's
worst performer in 2013 in dollar terms, has fallen almost 3
percent since mid-May, when Jokowi's lead started slipping.
THE STRONGMAN
Prabowo was once married to a daughter of former iron ruler
Suharto, and was a favoured member of his inner circle at the
time.
He has been dogged by persistent allegations of past human
rights abuses, in particular during the economic crisis that led
to Suharto's downfall in 1998. Shortly thereafter, Prabowo was
discharged from the army for breaking the chain of command and
ordering troops to arrest activists.
But he was never investigated on any criminal charge and has
consistently denied any wrongdoing. Now 62, this is his third
shot at the presidency.
Prabowo also caused a flutter last week with comments that
suggested to some analysts that he may try to turn the clock
back on Indonesia's transition to a full democracy after
Suharto's three decades of autocratic rule.
"There are many things (from the West) that we implement,
that we imitate, out of our own simplicity," he said at a
seminar in Jakarta. "It turns out that these things aren't
appropriate for our culture. But it's already a fact. For
example, direct (presidential) elections."
But he was quick to retract.
"I believe in democracy. I was a soldier, a professional
soldier. And I swore an oath to defend the Indonesian
constitution...This is already my third general election. So I
do it the hard way. I don't go and assemble tanks and take over
parliament house," he told a later meeting.
Firman Noor, a political analyst at the Indonesian Institute
of Sciences, said even if Prabowo was so inclined, there was
very little likelihood that Indonesians would allow a move away
from full democracy.
"It will be a step to political suicide for Prabowo to
pursue this when he knows there will be almost no support for
it," he said.
Prabowo did not speak to Reuters for this article. But in an
interview two years ago, he said what Indonesia needed was a
strong government.
"There are always leaders and people who will look for
reasons not to try anything new. But the Indonesian leadership
must have the will, the toughness, the character, the courage,
to think and try to look for creative solutions," he said.
"I was brought up with the motto 'who dares, wins' and I
think it is time for the Indonesian elite to dare."
