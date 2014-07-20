(Corrects to show Prabowo is the only candidate not accepting the official vote result)

JAKARTA, July 20 Outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesians on Sunday to "safeguard the final chapter" of the country's presidential election, saying the July 9 vote was democratic and peaceful.

Yudhoyono made the comments at a meeting with presidential candidates Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and ex-general Prabowo Subianto. The former special forces chief indicated earlier on Sunday he would not accept the official outcome of the hotly contested vote due to alleged cheating.

"I urge all the people of Indonesia to safeguard the final chapter of the election process," Yudhoyono said. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; writing by Randy Fabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)