(Corrects to show Prabowo is the only candidate not accepting
the official vote result)
JAKARTA, July 20 Outgoing President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesians on Sunday to "safeguard the
final chapter" of the country's presidential election, saying
the July 9 vote was democratic and peaceful.
Yudhoyono made the comments at a meeting with presidential
candidates Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and ex-general Prabowo Subianto.
The former special forces chief indicated earlier on Sunday he
would not accept the official outcome of the hotly contested
vote due to alleged cheating.
"I urge all the people of Indonesia to safeguard the final
chapter of the election process," Yudhoyono said.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; writing by Randy Fabi; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)