(Recasts ninth para to drop reference to budget)
By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesia's new administration
plans a major expansion of oil storage and will construct more
refineries as part of sweeping energy reforms that will also
help in cracking down on corruption in the state oil trader.
Sworn in just six weeks ago, President Joko Widodo launched
the overhaul of the scandal-tainted oil and gas sector last
Friday by sacking the entire board of state oil giant Pertamina
and pledging a comprehensive audit of its trading arm, Petral.
When completed, the plan to increase storage and refining
capacity will allow Southeast Asia's largest economy to shift
from buying gasoline and diesel on the opaque spot market to
stable long-term contracts with foreign producers. That would
also reduce opportunities for graft at Petral.
"With limited storage, all you can do is buy on the spot
market and then you are at the mercy of the market," Ari
Soemarno, a presidential adviser and former head of Pertamina,
told Reuters.
Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters last week:
"Every transaction that is hidden definitely has that potential
(for corruption). Direct deals reduce that potential...and
reduce the role of intermediaries."
Indonesia plans to add a minimum of 9.4 million barrels of
new fuel storage capacity by 2019, an increase of around 40
percent, at a cost of $2.44 billion, Pertamina officials said.
The country, which is expected to become the world's largest
gasoline importer by 2018, wants to increase its operational
reserves to 30 days worth of fuel, up from the current 18-23
days.
In the longer term, Pertamina is looking to upgrade its six
refineries to increase capacity to 1.5 million barrels per day
from the current 1 million bpd. It is also considering investing
in new refineries, despite not having built one since 1994.
The refinery and storage development plans are not new under
President Widodo but have been held back for years by vested
interests who profit from fuel imports, officials have said.
Indonesia's oil and gas sector is the largest contributor to
state income, making up an estimated 12 percent of state revenue
this year.
PUSHING ASIDE THE MIDDLEMAN
The president's plan will also likely sideline Hong
Kong-based Pertamina Energy Trading Limited (Petral).
The company, which conducts its trading business from
Singapore, holds a near monopoly on the trading of billions of
dollars worth of crude and oil products in and out of the former
OPEC member.
Petral reported revenue of $31.5 billion and net profit of
$47 million in 2011, the latest data provided on the company's
website.
Petral regularly buys gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from
Malaysia's Petronas, Chinese oil trader Unipec, Royal
Dutch Shell, and others.
But the lack of transparency from its oil trades has raised
concerns that transactions can be easily manipulated by what the
president calls the oil mafia, which is believed to steal as
much as $400 million a year, according to presidential adviser
Soemarno.
Petral officials were not immediately available for comment.
Oil traders in Singapore said they had not seen any major
changes in Petral's operations.
"It is not in the interest of the current Indonesian
government to have either outflows or inflows disrupted, unless
there is evidence that a particular shipment is directly tainted
and for now, there is none," said Thomson Reuters Oil Research &
Forecasts (Asia) in a report.
Last week, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, who is
the sister of Ari Soemarno, said she would consider relocating
Petral to Indonesia from its offices in Hong Kong and Singapore,
a move that could allow for better government oversight of the
company.
The energy ministry and the country's main anti-graft
watchdog, the Corruption Eradication Commission, are planning
separate audits of Petral to ensure no wrongdoing.
"So far, we have no conclusion about Petral. We are still
waiting for recommendations," Energy Minister Said told Reuters
on Monday.
The ministry has asked an independent team of experts to
recommend specific government policies to clean up Petral,
Pertamina and the rest of the energy industry. The report is due
in six months.
"We want to build an institution that allows everything to
be seen. Whatever (Petral) does...everyone will know," said
Faisal Basri, the head of the energy ministry's oil and gas
governance reform team.
(1 US dollar = 12,275 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)