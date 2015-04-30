* Oil and gas revenues to drop by at least a third-analysts
* Dwindling revenues to widen trade deficit in 2015
* Fall in upstream costs lags sharp oil price drop
By Florence Tan and Wilda Asmarini
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 30 Indonesia's oil and
gas revenues are expected to drop by at least a third this year
as a fall in production costs fails to keep pace with plunging
oil prices and threatens to limit future output.
Indonesian energy officials said oil companies would be
urged to cut costs to limit the revenue hit.
Income from the oil and gas sector accounts for a fifth of
revenue in Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer, but as
fields mature and investment lags crude production has flagged
and turned the former OPEC member into a net importer.
While a more than 40 percent drop in global oil prices since
June has helped Southeast Asia's biggest economy save billions
of dollars by cutting fuel subsidies, lower oil and gas revenues
would dent these gains and pressure a fiscal deficit.
"The global collapse in oil prices has obviously played a
major role in the government's ability to meet those cuts in
fuel subsidies ... but it is also going to undermine government
revenue," said Andrew Wood, head of Asia risk at BMI Research.
This may widen Indonesia's 2015 fiscal deficit to 2.4
percent of GDP against a target of 1.9 percent, he added.
BMI forecast a 45 percent drop in oil and gas revenue this
year, while energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie projected revenues
of $35 billion, down 35 percent from last year's $53.8 billion.
Wood Mackenzie's estimate is based on an oil price
assumption of $60 a barrel, versus $103 previously.
Andrew Harwood, a senior upstream analyst at Wood Mackenzie,
said oil production costs could fall by about 20 percent by
end-2015, but that would still lag an oil price drop.
In a bid to lower production costs, oil and gas firms should
use more locally sourced goods or supporting equipment, Energy
Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.
Indonesia's upstream regulator SKK Migas is working with
energy firms to review their budgets and work plans, Budi
Agustiono, deputy of finance controlling, told Reuters.
Chevron Corp is the largest oil producer in
Indonesia followed by state-run Pertamina. Other
explorers include ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, BP
, ENI and CNOOC Ltd.
As profits fall, there are worries future output could be
hit if investment is pared back.
Pertamina has already curbed operations at less efficient
refineries such as Plaju and plans to boost fuel imports. It has
also hiked crude imports this year.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Wilda Asmarini in
JAKARTA; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ed Davies)