By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 12 Efforts by Indonesia's new
administration to attract investment to the country's troubled
energy sector are being viewed favourably by energy giants Exxon
Mobil and Chevron.
Graft, regulatory, legal and contractual uncertainties have
undermined energy investment in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy. Aging wells and a lack of exploration have led to
declining output and the former OPEC member is now a major fuel
importer with soaring energy demands.
President Joko Widodo has ordered his cabinet to simplify
bureaucracy and de-bottleneck problem areas, Widhyawan
Prawiraatmadja, a special assistant to the new energy minister,
said on Wednesday.
"We are facing a daunting task to bring back confidence,
bring back credibility and bring back people who want to do
business in Indonesia," Prawiraatmadja said at an investor
conference.
Long-delayed decisions, including on expiring oil and gas
contracts such as the Mahakam block operated by Total,
had been held up by vested interests, he said.
According to new Coordinating Maritime Minister Indroyono
Soesilo, who also oversees the energy ministry, the
administration is compiling a list of areas the industry wants
fixed, including a tax on land use being applied to oil and gas
exploration.
The push to improve regulatory efficiency is heading in the
right direction, ExxonMobil Indonesia's chief executive Jon
Gibbs told Reuters.
"A lot of things being said are very positive and I look
forward to seeing those materialise," Gibbs said.
Gibbs praised Indonesia's president for his recognition of
the need for "appropriate" fiscal terms for the different
geological specifications in Indonesia's of oil and gas
reserves.
"When you look for that equitable value for both the country
and the investor, that is a key mechanism to be able to achieve
that and help things to get developed," Gibbs said.
Indonesia has struggled to attract investors to develop
unconventional reserves such as the East Natuna gas field, the
biggest untapped gas reserve in Asia.
Exxon is partnered with Pertamina, Total and PTT Exploration
and Production to develop East Natuna, but
discussions over how to extract its gas, which contains high
amounts of carbon dioxide, have been going on for decades.
"The challenge that we have in oil and gas, going east and
going deeper, with new technology -- investment is needed with
demand much, much higher than supply," said Yanto Sianipar, a
senior vice president at Chevron Indonesia.
Sianipar praised the administration for opening a
constructive dialogue with the industry in "very clear words".
(Editing by Dale Hudson)