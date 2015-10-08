JAKARTA Oct 8 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB) has committed to provide up to $6 billion in loans
to support Indonesia's power and energy sectors over the next
four years, the energy minister said on Thursday.
"It will be issued over the medium term," Energy Minister
Sudirman Said told reporters, adding that several million
dollars worth of grants would also be made available. In 2016,
Indonesia expects to borrow up to $1 billion, "depending on the
projects," Said added.
The agreement follows loans offered by ADB and the World
Bank in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen)