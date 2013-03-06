(Corrects grammar in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia plans to stop further declines in its oil output this year and hold it at 830,000 barrels per day, but still hopes to raise production to 1 million bpd by end-2014, the head of the energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's state budget for 2013 sets an oil output target of 900,000 bpd, up from 2012 output of crude and condensate at 860,000 bpd. The 2012 target had been set at 930,000 bpd.

"As of March we had already reached around 830 (thousand barrels per day). Hopefully we can maintain this," Rudi Rubiandini, head of SKKMigas, told Reuters in an interview.

That target for the year would be just over the output seen in December at 826,000 bpd.

The country plans to stop the 10-15 percent natural decline in output at existing wells with new drilling and well workovers, he said, labelling 2013 "the year of drilling."

The former OPEC member and net importer of oil has often fallen short of production targets, with crude and condensate output declining at an annual rate of 3.8 percent between 1998 and 2011.

Rubiandini also said that additional output of 150,000 bpd from ExxonMobil's Cepu block -- currently producing at 24,000 bpd -- should help to put Indonesia's oil output over the 1 million bpd mark in 2014. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing By Tom Hogue)