JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia will honour oil and
gas contracts after the constitutional court ruled that
regulator BPMigas should be dismantled, President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono said on Wednesday.
Yudhoyono said he had signed a decree authorising the Energy
and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday to take over the
functions of BPMigas.
"All the (oil and gas) agreements remain in effect, all the
operational work that is being carried out as a form of
cooperation between BPMigas and business continues to run as it
should," Yudhoyono said in a speech.
"It should not need to create anxiety, confusion or
uncertainty," he said.