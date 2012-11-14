JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia's energy ministry
plans to set up a unit to take over the duties of energy sector
regulator BPMigas, which was dismantled by a constitutional
court ruling, the deputy minister said on Wednesday.
Rudi Rubiandini, deputy minister in the Energy and Mineral
Resources Ministry, told Reuters any dealings with the oil and
gas industry would be suspended until the unit is established.
The new Unit for the Implementation of Upstream Oil and Gas
Activity was aimed at ensuring "there is no vacuum period or
uncertainty for investors in the management of oil and gas
industry players", Rubiandini added.
BPMigas managed contracts with energy majors such as Chevron
, Exxon Mobil and CNOOC in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.